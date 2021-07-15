A significant reward is being offered for information leading to the perpetrators of an armed robbery this week of a mail carrier in north Minneapolis.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said the crime occurred about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of N. 4th Street. The agency did not say what the robbers got away with, if anything.

The suspects were in a four-door car about the time they pulled off the robbery, the USPS said.

"Take no action to apprehend these individuals yourself," the Postal Service said in a public notice.

Samantha Hartwig, president of the Minneapolis branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers, said Thursday that "people don't realize how dangerous the job of a letter carrier can be."

Hartwig went on to ask the public "to just watch out for letter carriers when they are delivering your letters and packages [and] help them go home to their families at the end of the day."

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of one or more suspects in connection with mail carrier being robbed. Credit: Surveillance image released by USPS

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of one or more suspects.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the USPS Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Callers are being instructed to say "law enforcement" and mention case number 3421717. The Postal Service said callers' identities will be kept confidential.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482