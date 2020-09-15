A man suspected of shooting a doctor in the head outside an Edina hospital during an attempted robbery remains at large Tuesday, and police are offering a reward for information leading to his capture.

Police responded to reports of the shooting outside the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital on France Avenue just south of Hwy. 62 shortly before 9 p.m., according to the city.

A source who saw the police incident report told the Star Tribune that the victim is a doctor who was being robbed and was shot when he resisted.

The doctor was shot in the head but still described the suspect, the source said.

Fairview spokeswoman Aimeé Jordan said he was “in good condition” upon his release from the hospital Monday night.

Police have yet to disclose the man’s identity other than to say he is 45 years old and lives in Eagan.

Law enforcement gathered Monday night in the Southdale parking lot across W. 66th St. from the M Health Fairview Hospital campus.

Jordan said Fairview officials “are actively gathering all facts to complete a full incident investigation with Edina Police.”

In the meantime, she added, “We have increased security presence, patrols and safety escorts throughout the campus.”

The shooting occurred near the doctor’s car on the second level of a nearby parking ramp, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The hospital was put on lockdown, and police sealed off a wide perimeter until shortly before midnight, city spokeswoman Jennifer Bennerotte said Tuesday morning.

Police described the suspect as an Asian man in his 30s with a shaved head and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was wearing sweatpants.

Dispatch audio also disclosed that the suspect is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 to160 pounds and had a small silver handgun.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes that someone will recognize him.

A $5,000 reward from the Edina Crime Prevention Fund is being offered for information that leads an arrest and charges, police announced Tuesday afternoon.

Bennerotte said police have yet to receive any tips about the suspect. Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact police at 952-826-1610.

Star Tribune staff writers Ryan Faircloth and Rochelle Olson contributed to this report.