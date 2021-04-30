When Keg and Case reopens on May 1, it will be without Revival Smoked Meats.

The counter-service offshoot of the popular Revival is moving to Minneapolis. It's taking over the former home of Corner Table (4537 S. Nicollet Av.), which was operated by owners Nick Rancone and Thomas Boemer. The space has been empty since the duo closed the restaurant in 2019.

Rancone said that the menu will continue to feature the barbecue sandwiches and sides that made Revival Smoked Meats such a draw at Keg and Case.

"But now we'll have a full kitchen, with more equipment and capacity, and that's a big part of the appeal," he said.

Those assets will translate into an expanded menu, including burgers. The new 50-seat location (which is just a few blocks south of the original Revival) will introduce other changes, including table service and a full bar, overseen by Aynsley Jones, beverage manager at the Revival on St. Paul's Selby Avenue.

"It'll be primarily keg cocktail-driven," said Rancone. "We'll have a delicious and affordable Old Fashioned that's built for speed. We're focusing on making it faster and cheaper rather than ornate."

Rancone is targeting a mid-summer opening, timed to take advantage of a new 75-seat patio.

"We certainly wish Keg and Case well, and we certainly appreciate all that they've done for us," said Rancone. "We're happy to have this opportunity to expand and to have a full, complete restaurant. It's a serendipitous moment."