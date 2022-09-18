Billy Summers

By: Stephen King.

Publisher: Gallery Books, 514 pages, $19.99, paperback.

The master of horror, King moves deftly out of his supernatural-inspired comfort zone with "Billy Summers," a goodhearted assassin-for-hire who tries to make sure he's only killing the bad guys. Billy is an Iraq-trained top sniper who puts his "dumb self" on display for clients, hiding the depths of his intelligence and the due diligence he performs on every job.

Billy wants this assignment to be his last. He's still young and yearns for the normalcy of backyard barbecues, entertaining the neighbors' kids and the comfort of showing his true self. And this job pays, big-time.

But then comes Alice. Her Bonnie to his Clyde — though it didn't have to be that way. Or maybe, in their world, it did.

King excels in this intricate novel that is seemingly two books — even two authors — in one. Setting the scene with a slower pace in the first half of the story, the second half catches on fire and we forget about the "dumb" Billy completely.

A great breakout from horror into noir-crime fiction for King, who, at 74, is still inventing himself.

GINNY GREENE

Nightwork

By: Nora Roberts.

Publisher: St. Martin's Press, 448 pages, $29.99.

Harry Booth is a thief. Not because he's greedy or arrogant. It's what he's done since he was 9 years old and his mother was dying of cancer, unable to pay the bills. So Billy stole.

Decades later, he's still at it. He meets his match when a predatory client sets his sights on using Billy for even more devious purposes. But Billy can't be bought, not totally — because he's fallen in love.

Reminiscent of "The Goldfinch" in its depiction of a young life shaped by tragedy and forever haunted, "Nightwork" is a compelling read — part love story, part dirty underworld — that will surprise you with its powerful punch.

GINNY GREENE