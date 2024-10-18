Review: Penumbra’s ‘Basquiat’ channels painter whose piece fetched $110 million

Best known to Minnesota audiences for his roles in Spike Lee films such as “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X” and “School Daze,” Smith also has performed at Walker Art Center and Penumbra. In “Basquiat,” he muses on his friendship with the artist, including their first meeting as two dance-loving young men at a Los Angeles nightclub — Smith the Ivy League rapper going by the name of Hollywatts and Basquiat the East Coast painter having fun on the dance floor.