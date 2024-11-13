Review: Virtuoso violinist Leonidas Kavakos gives a breathtaking Schubert Club recital

But would it help if I told you that the concert consisted of half of J.S. Bach’s solo violin works, and that his sonatas and partitas might be the most intensely intimate encounters with that composer’s heart and soul that you may ever encounter? And how about if I added that the performer was among a handful of the world’s greatest violinists right now, one who just received a Grammy nomination for one of his increasingly frequent collaborations with cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Emanuel Ax?