Review: Two photography exhibitions examine America, past and present

Shambroom’s work is strongest when he takes his camera into the political divide, letting the contradictions show themselves. In the series “Past Time,” through visiting hometowns of idealized Americana, like writer Sinclair Lewis’ boyhood town of Sauk Centre, Minn., he takes a contemporary look at the falsehoods offered in the “American Dream.” Surprise: It’s not available to most people, and the times have changed. His pictures suggest there is no making America “great” again and the idea is entirely a fantasy.