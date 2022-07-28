The DC Comics Cinematic Universe has mostly taken a dark, gritty approach to blockbuster comic book movies. But perhaps there's another way to explore the world of the Justice League that's a bit more warm, cuddly and friendly?

That's the thesis presented by the animated movie "DC League of Super-Pets." Written by Jared Stern and John Whittington, it has a voice cast packed with favorite comedy actors, including Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Jemaine Clement, John Early and Marc Maron.

But most important, it teams Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in the lead roles of Krypto the Super-Dog and Ace, a rescue mutt. "DC League" relies on their lively banter to sell the enemies-to-friends story at the center of of the film.

Young Kal-El (who later becomes Superman and his alter ego, Clark Kent, voiced by John Krasinski) has a stowaway puppy in the pod that blasts off from the planet Krypton. Boy and pup grow up together into man and dog, saving the world together in Metropolis. But when Krypto starts to become jealous of Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde), Clark wonders about finding his own best friend.

That quandary resolves itself when a hairless guinea pig named Lulu (McKinnon), rescued from an animal testing lab run by Lex Luthor (Maron) and obsessed with world domination, uses a shard of orange kryptonite to grant herself and the other rescue animals superpowers. Krypto has to team up with the motley crew of Ace, pig PB (Bayer), elderly turtle Merton (Lyonne) and a chipmunk named Chip (Diego Luna) to save Superman and the Justice League, who have been captured by the gang of superpowered guinea pigs.

While the plot following Krypto finding his pack and saving the day is exceedingly formulaic and slightly tiresome to endure with its predictable turns, Stern and Whittington fill the space around the structure with a plethora of absurdist humor and sharply written jokes. McKinnon's performance of the megalomaniacal Lulu proves to be one of the funniest in the film, while Lyonne's Merton is a sleeper breakout.

"DC League" isn't trying to break down the genre, but rather find some wiggle room to play with the familiar characters and insert some childlike earnestness. Both cutesy and comic, the film finds a way for kids and families to experience these well known characters. And older DC fans will enjoy the references to their beloved comic book tales, too. It's a funny and sweet refresh on the DC lore that should please fans old and new.

** 1⁄ 2 stars out of 4

Rated: PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor.

