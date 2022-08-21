There was a time when comedians knew they had made it when they got to perform on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." The modern-day equivalent may be working with Judd Apatow. The tireless director and producer behind everything from "Knocked Up" to HBO's "Girls" puts his status to good use in his second collection of chats with those he shepherded (Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson) as well as those he idolizes (David Letterman, John Cleese, Whoopi Goldberg).

These aren't traditional interviews; Apatow's long-winded questions would be discouraged in journalism school. But since he's just as interesting as his guests, you don't mind. Some of the more memorable chats feature discussions in which both host and guest seem equally eager to open up about their personal struggles, like the chapter with stand-up Gary Gulman about facing depression.

The book is less successful when Apatow steers away from the comedy world and talks with "outsiders." The chapter on lead singer Roger Daltrey of The Who seems like an excuse to live out a rock 'n' roll fantasy. But at its best, "Sicker" offer a peephole into a comedy club's green room. Keep your voice down and savor the access.

Neal Justin is the Star Tribune entertainment critic.

Sicker in the Head

By: Judd Apatow.

Publisher: Random House, 454 pages, $28.99.