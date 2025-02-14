Review: Penumbra’s ‘Paradise Blue’ tackles a haunted Miles Davis-like figure with exquisite power

Their nightspot, Paradise Blue, has not been attracting many patrons but sits on prime property in a neighborhood that the city is eyeing for redevelopment. As the owner, Blue is weighing if he should sell. If he does, will it be strictly a business decision, or does he have to consider the feelings of his dutiful girlfriend Pumpkin (Nubia Monks), his bandmates Corn (Lester Purry) and P-Sam (Darrick Mosley), and the mysterious Creole woman who is a short-term upstairs boarder, Silver (Angela Wildflower)?