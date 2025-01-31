Nikki Glaser is on a tear. She scored the most memorable points last May during a Netflix roast of Tom Brady in which she joked that the seven-time Super Bowl winner has difficulty walking away from anything that isn’t his pregnant girlfriend.
Review: Nikki Glaser follows Golden Globes gig with raunchy return to Minnesota
The red-hot comic has sold out two shows at Mystic Lake Casino.
Earlier this month, she earned universal praise for hosting the Golden Globes, finding a way to skewer stars without making them cross her off their Christmas card lists.
That exposure helps explain why she easily sold out two shows at Mystic Lake Casino with plenty of new fans eager to check out their generation’s version of Joan Rivers.
“I’m so famous!” Glaser said shortly after taking the stage Thursday in her first live show since that Globes' triumph.
During the one-hour set, the 40-year-old comedian cut into a few famous folks, including Ben Affleck, Lizzo and Jennifer Aniston. She doesn’t buy for a second that the “Friends” star uses the drugstore moisturizer she peddles in TV commercials.
But stage Glaser is quite different from TV Glaser.
Those who’ve caught her regular appearances at the Mall of America’s House of Comedy over the past decade, know she specializes in self-deprecation and grousing about the pressures of looking hot when feeling lousy.
Her new level of fame has not changed her attitude. For most of the evening, name-dropping was kept to a minimum. She was more focused on defending the use of Ozempic, detailing her visits to tanning salons and admitting to being jealous of supermodels.
She directed some of her vitriol toward social influencers, if only because they look cuter than she does with little effort.
“I want you to do a TikTok dance next to a helicopter,” she said.
But Glaser’s underdog persona doesn’t resonate like it used do. First off, she’s far too fabulous looking these days to play the ugly duckling. On “FBoy Island,” the reality dating series she hosts and produces, she’s just as hot as the bikini-clad contestants.
And it’s hard to feel sorry for someone who, at this moment, just might be the most talked about comedian on the planet.
Glaser was more effective when exploring darker themes that have nothing to do with her quest for eternal youth.
She dared to touch on Wednesday’s plane crash in Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people. She also had material about kinky pornography and pedophilia.
She talked about her plans to host a “Pedos and Pizza” podcast before giving a shoutout to survivors of child molestation.
“You should board planes before active service members,” she said.
Those bits might have startled those at Mystic Lake who came expecting their favorite new comic to recycle the jokes she made about “Joker 2″ and Bob Dylan at the Globes.
But Glaser’s act is all about being bold — and that’s not limited to insulting quarterbacks and movie stars.
Opener Sean O’Connor also went out on a limb, closing his sharp set with a story about how he and his friends posted lewd pictures of themselves on the internet when they were 15 in hopes of attracting girls.
You could see why he’s part of Glaser’s entourage.
Glaser returns to the Mystic stage Friday for another sold-out show.
