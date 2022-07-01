I had quickly skimmed through "Miss Ladybird's Wildflowers" by Kathi Appelt at a bookstore in Texas to give to my elementary school aged nieces. Back home, I found myself leafing through the book again and again before finally sending it to their mother with a note — "this is a book to share with the girls."

The story of Lady Bird Johnson (born Claudia Taylor) is compelling. Born in 1912 in the Piney Woods of Texas, she lost her mother when she was 6. However, from the cover to the last page, the reader is smitten by the whimsical, detailed illustrations of Lady Bird's life, embedded in a colorful rhapsody of wild flowers. Bluebonnets, as well as the love of a warm-hearted, outdoorsy aunt — made her less lonely. That love led to daffodils in Washington, D.C., wild roses and black-eyed Susans lining our roadways instead of ugly billboards and rusted old cars.

Joy Fisher Hein's illustrations make this a good book to share. This is a book that helped me discover wildflowers on a cold day, looking forward to spring. It is also a good book for remembering the late Lady Bird Johnson.

Good Reads are just what they sound like — good books you'd like to share with others. Send your recommendation (with your name and city) to books@startribune.com.