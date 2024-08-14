Other household members intrigue Tomoko, too. Her aunt hides, smoking and drinking while seeking typos in various written materials. Her dashing uncle, the third of his line to helm the Fressy corporation, disappears for weeks at a time. Her 83-year-old German grandma is best friends with the 83-year-old housekeeper, who lives “like a member of a family to which she was in no way related.” Even Mina’s 18-year-old brother becomes a mystery to be solved while visiting from school in Switzerland.