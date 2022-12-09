Minneapolis writer Lorna Landvik's latest novel, "Last Circle of Love," wants you to think it's about S-E-X, but really, it's all about love.

The ladies of the Naomi Circle of All Souls church are miffed. They had planned to put together a modest cookbook to sell as a church fundraiser, but then they saw the glamorous full-color cookbook put out by their deepest rivals — the church ladies of the bigger and richer Prince of Peace.

There's no point in competing with that ("It looks like something Martha Stewart would put out," griped one of the Naomis), so they need a better idea. And a better idea they get: an ABC of erotica. The Naomis embrace the idea and are off and running. Each picks a letter — or two — and starts writing.

"A is for acting," writes one, who enjoys a bit of role playing with her husband.

This warm and funny book is vintage Landvik, with an ensemble cast of salt-of-the-earth women with names like Marlys and Charlene who tiptoe into the world of lust and examine what, as they say, turns them on. None of it is really erotica, of course, but more practical things like gallantry, compliments, understanding and forgiveness.

Still, things do get a bit spicy, and the Naomis expand to include lovers of all types — gay, straight, trans, illicit, youthful and geriatric. Each woman has a story, and while some are poignant and some are funny and some are sad, taken as a whole they add up to one big loving community. Take that, Prince of Peace!

Last Circle of Love

By: Lorna Landvik.

Publisher: Lake Union, 275 pages, $14.95.

Event: Book launch, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, ModernWell, $25-$30, tickets at https://bit.ly/3GjCMAH