Review: Kentucky twanger Tyler Childers sells out and soars in his first Minnesota arena show

Playing to a capacity crowd on a school night, the Kentucky singer/songwriter is now 4-for-4 on selling out Twin Cities shows ever since being introduced as Jack White’s opener at the Armory in 2018. Wednesday’s concert followed a sold-out show at the Armory in 2023, for which tickets were being resold at $200 a pop. Before that, he played two nights at First Avenue in 2019 right after the release of his third album, “Country Squire.”