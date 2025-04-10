Review: Kentucky twanger Tyler Childers sells out and soars in his first Minnesota arena show

There was a big hi-fi video screen, fancy overhead stage lights, a nifty center-floor B-stage and hordes of young fans fans dressed up like a million buckaroos at Target Center on Wednesday night.
Make no mistake, though: Tyler Childers’ first arena-headlining concert in Minnesota was still as hick as a rattlesnake-skin belt and as unfussy as a Saturday night at a rural dancehall.
What’s with this Childers fella, and why does he keep selling out every Twin Cities venue he plays?
Playing to a capacity crowd on a school night, the Kentucky singer/songwriter is now 4-for-4 on selling out Twin Cities shows ever since being introduced as Jack White’s opener at the Armory in 2018. Wednesday’s concert followed a sold-out show at the Armory in 2023, for which tickets were being resold at $200 a pop. Before that, he played two nights at First Avenue in 2019 right after the release of his third album, “Country Squire.”
Childers’ crowd has changed a whole lot in the interim, but he sure hasn’t. He took the stage wearing a Kentucky-emblazoned sweatshirt that looked like something your grandpa might pick off the rack at a truckstop, and he mostly played old-timey music that many older folks also would have loved.
Wednesday’s 15,000 attendees ranged from teen TikTok users and collegiate partiers to a smattering of mainstream country music fans you might also see at Keith Urban’s next show. Some of the alt-twang musicheads who first caught him at First Ave were still in tow, too.
With that kind of hodgepodge, mostly urban or suburban crowd, you can imagine how weird but wonderful it was to hear everyone singing along loudly to lines like, “Daddy worked like a mule mining Pike County coal,” or, “I ain’t the sharpest chisel that your hands have ever held.”
Childers has stuck to the same yahoo-ish lyricism and rich, authentic, bluegrass-tinged twang that made him famous starting in 2017 with his second album, “Purgatory.” About the only way Childers has slicked up his music since then has been using more apostrophes for consonants in his song titles.