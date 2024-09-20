Review: Guthrie Theater’s three-act ‘Lehman Trilogy’ is an absorbing triumph

The play starts in the 2008 financial crisis wreckage as job losses intensify, people lose their homes and things generally go to pot. As the news broadcast about the possible bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers fades, the action flashes back to 1844. Gero’s Henry, the oldest and first of the Lehmans, makes his entry into America in a comical scene that’s a blip even as it establishes the theatrical language and craft that we will see throughout the play.