One doesn't get to the top of the broadcasting world without making a few enemies. Unless, it seems, you're Dick Ebersol. In his memoir, "From Saturday Night to Sunday Night: My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears, and Touchdowns in TV," the wildly successful executive meticulously details his contributions to "Saturday Night Live," prime-time football and Olympics coverage, doing plenty of name dropping in the process.

But Ebersol refuses to provide any real insight about the bigwigs he's befriended. Controversial figures like Daniel Stern, Don Ohlmeyer, Jeff Zucker and Robert Kraft all come across like saints. Michael Phelps gets so much love you'll want to give him another gold medal. The only darts he throws are at NBCUniversal chairman Steve Burke, who nudged Ebersol out of his lofty position — and the tips are pretty dull.

Ebersol is just as easy on himself. If he has any shortcomings, he's keeping them to himself. The only time Ebersol departs from celebrating his success and famous pals is when he talks about the plane crash that took the life of his son, Teddy. But he quickly moves on from bereaved parent and back to head cheerleader.

Those fascinated with how great television is made will enjoy the backstage access. Just don't expect to learn much about the masterminds pulling the strings.

Neal Justin is the Star Tribune's television critic.

From Saturday Night to Sunday Night

By: Dick Ebersol.

Publisher: Simon & Schuster, 353 pages, $28.99.