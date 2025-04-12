Review: Ballet Co.Laboratory captures Emily Dickinson’s poetic emotions with wistful movements

Choreographer Genevieve Waterbury creates an arc of Dickinson’s life illuminated through her poetry, as well as one letter fragment. We see Dickinson as a child (portrayed by Grace Lennon) playing in the woods and then developing her voice as an artist. Later, as an adult (danced by Rosa Prigan), we see her feelings growing for her friend Susan (Zoé Henrot). The piece also explores Dickinson’s world views and emotions as expressed in her poetry.