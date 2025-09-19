Review: A tradwife shocks in Guthrie’s explosive ‘Doll’s House’

Everyone knows the moment’s coming but foreknowledge does not lessen the shock.
Eight years into a marriage where she has been belittled and petted like a chirpy bird, would-be tradwife Nora looks for understanding, even reciprocity, from the husband whose life she saved in an act of desperate, law-skirting creativity.
But instead of seeing her as a deeply caring hero, the densely self-absorbed Torvald Helmer stews in the compromising downsides of her bravery and volcanically erupts at her.
The scene is one of several visceral jolts in Tracy Brigden’s riveting production of “A Doll’s House,” which opened Thursday to launch the Guthrie Theater’s new season.
Long before women’s liberation, “Doll’s House” celebrated a woman’s radical departure from a kind of domestic prison. Nora experienced the birdcage of traditional marriage and said that there has to be something else.
She’s still trapped in Amy Herzog’s modernized version of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 classic. The Norwegian master would recognize the sturdy bones of his work at the Guthrie but might have something to say about Herzog’s updates, which are clever and contemporary and sometimes flow like a TV comedy.
Herzog has juiced up the language and upped the stakes by having Nora be more entangled in the stuff of the world. Brigden and her excellent cast, headlined with quicksilver brilliance by Amelia Pedlow, milk the text for maximum laughs.
Brigden is best known for staging taut, arresting mysteries at the Guthrie. She playfully imports cinematic elements into “Doll’s House.” The show’s scene changes are downright Hitchcockian (while subtly nodding to the theater’s next mainstage show, “A Christmas Carol”), with lights and musical flourishes that make pendent ghosts of characters held briefly in tableaux.