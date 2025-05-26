Review: A mother finds a path forward after her sons die

Like Edward Hirsch’s searing book-length poem about the childhood and death of his son, “Gabriel,” Li’s memoir is as much a meditation on parental love and remembrance as it is one of anguish. Also the author of five novels, she refutes the idea of grief as “a process that has an end point,” and turns to a speech in Shakespeare’s “King John,” where, after her son is killed, a mother says, “Grief fills the room up of my absent child / Lies in his bed, walks up and down with me / Puts on his pretty looks, repeats his words / Remembers me of all his gracious parts, / Stuffs out his vacant garments with his form.”