Review: Minnesota native electrifies as the star of the Broadway tour of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Evan’s over-stretched single mom Heidi (Bre Cade) checks on him to see if he’s writing the cheer-up letters to himself that the therapist recommended. But Evan is a typical teen who doesn’t want her to know what he’s doing as he reaches out to folks, including Jared Kleinman (terrific Gabriel Vernon Nunag), someone quick to note that theirs is an obligatory friendship based on family connections.