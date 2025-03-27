Restaurant robots are here

Robot servers escort diners to tables, take orders, carry dishes, cook and clean, tasks they’ve been performing in Asian countries for more than a decade. Now they’re working at a dozen restaurants across the Twin Cities and it appears they are here to stay.
Those in the industry say this new dining frontier is about finding ways for the technology to co-exist, not to pit robots against humans.
“I really hope America leans into this type of automation. It doesn’t replace people; a robot is only as smart as the coordinates you program into it,” said Aaron Oesterreich, founder of Minneapolis-based Useabot, a go-between for manufacturers and restaurants. “Studies show that it improves guest service scores that generally results in better tips and boosts the morale of employees.”
The use of robots in restaurants increased during the pandemic amid labor shortages, according to the research journal Cell Press. But the robots have stuck around as restaurateurs are seeing additional benefits from the AI-driven technology.
According to the restaurant industry resource organization Restaurant HQ, Asian Pacific countries are more likely to employ restaurant robots while North America is the next largest growing market.
The next frontier
In the Twin Cities area, the majority of restaurants employing robots are Asian eateries, where the machines act as food runners. Sawatdee was the first Minnesota restaurant to bring service robots into the fold. The Thai eatery introduced them at its downtown Minneapolis and Maple Grove locations in October 2021.
“Things were kind of winding down on pandemic stuff and at the time we were really struggling with staffing,” said co-owner Cyndy Harrison. “They supported the employees that we already had and, at the time, we didn’t know what would happen.”
The robots, both named DeeDee (a play off the last part of the restaurant name, which means good in Thai), strictly transport food to tables. Harrison said she wanted to be purposeful about the robots not taking away jobs. And when business returned to pre-pandemic levels, so did the regular staff count.