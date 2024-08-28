Town officials shut down a boy's ice cream stand. Fundraisers and death threats followed

''We had to deal with staff who were upset that they were being threatened. People had gone online and found their addresses simply for sending a letter after having reached out to somebody and said, look, there's a violation here,'' said Tony Mazzucco, Norwood's town manager. It's the ''first time in recent memory'' that the town has shut down an ice cream stand, he said, adding that Massachusetts law allows for things like lemonade stands and bakes sales but not homemade ice cream.