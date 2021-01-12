A fire at a duplex in northeast Minneapolis claimed one life and appears to be smoking-related, authorities said Monday.

Paul Nurnberger, 50, died Thursday afternoon of smoke inhalation suffered during the blaze at the residence in the 400 block of NE. Broadway, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Fire crews responded about 2 a.m. that day on the first floor, where they found Nurnberger near a back door, according to a Fire Department incident report. Nurnberger was taken by paramedics to HCMC and died there.

A resident on the second floor was able to flee the fire without assistance, said Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.

The "possible ignition source" for the fire appeared to be an ashtray, the incident report said.

Fire officials estimated damage from the fire, which was extinguished in about 20 minutes, to be about $150,000 to the structure and $50,000 in personal property.