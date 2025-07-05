Twin Cities Suburbs

Rescuers rush to aid 8 tubers who tipped into river west of Twin Cities

All got out of the water without any injuries, officials said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 5, 2025 at 2:18PM
Wright County Sheriff's Office (Wright County Sheriff's Office)

Eight people tubing on a river west of the Twin Cities tipped over in the water and prompted a rescue operation that ended with all of them spared injury, officials said Friday.

The drama unfolded shortly before 10 a.m. July 4 on the Crow River in St. Michael, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 911 caller from the 11000 block of 36th Circle NE reported that several people were out of their tubes and clinging to tree branches, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived and saw a man and a boy “hanging on to a tree branch, and they were unable to swim to shore,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read.

The deputies learned there were two adults and six juveniles in the group floating downstream.

“All eight were either rescued from the river by first responders or were able to make it to shore,” the statement continued. “No injuries were reported.”

The incident drew emergency responders from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, fire departments from St. Michael, Rogers, Hanover, Dayton and Maple Grove, as well as the Rogers and Dayton police departments, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Allina Ambulance.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Rescuers rush to aid 8 tubers who tipped into river west of Twin Cities

card image

All got out of the water without any injuries, officials said.

Food & Culture

More Minnesotans are giving up their pets as costs rise

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Push to uproot invasive plants in Lake Minnetonka bays hits a snag over fish habitat

card image