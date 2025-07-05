Rescuers rush to aid 8 tubers who tipped into river west of Twin Cities

Eight people tubing on a river west of the Twin Cities tipped over in the water and prompted a rescue operation that ended with all of them spared injury, officials said Friday.
The drama unfolded shortly before 10 a.m. July 4 on the Crow River in St. Michael, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office said.
A 911 caller from the 11000 block of 36th Circle NE reported that several people were out of their tubes and clinging to tree branches, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies arrived and saw a man and a boy “hanging on to a tree branch, and they were unable to swim to shore,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read.
The deputies learned there were two adults and six juveniles in the group floating downstream.
“All eight were either rescued from the river by first responders or were able to make it to shore,” the statement continued. “No injuries were reported.”
The incident drew emergency responders from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, fire departments from St. Michael, Rogers, Hanover, Dayton and Maple Grove, as well as the Rogers and Dayton police departments, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Allina Ambulance.