Twin Cities Suburbs

Rescue climber plucks daredevil from atop 250-foot-tall radio tower in Eagan

The rescue took two hours, according to police.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 10, 2024 at 7:43PM
A man was rescued from atop this 250-foot-tall radio tower in Eagan. (MnDOT traffic camera image)

Rescue personnel plucked a daredevil from atop a 250-foot-tall radio tower in Eagan before dawn Thursday, officials said.

The operation unfolded starting about 5:50 a.m. at the Salem Media Group tower in the 2100 block of Cliff Road, police said.

A member of the Dakota County Special Operations Team climbed to the top, attached himself to the man and had him back on the ground about 7:50 a.m., according to police.

Police said in a statement that the man, a 51-year-old from Moorhead, Minn., “appeared to be in a mental health crisis” and was suffering from exposure to the cold. Emergency personnel took him to Regions Hospital for medical treatment. Police did not release his identity.

Police Sgt. Rich Evans said he anticipates that the man will be charged with trespassing.

Salem Media Group’s holding include various radio stations contemporary Christian music, Christian talk, business and conservative news talk.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.



