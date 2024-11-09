Republican Don Bacon wins fifth term to US House representing Nebraska's Omaha-based district

Nebraska is one of two states — the other is Maine — that allows its Electoral College votes to be split. In Nebraska, the electoral votes tied to the state's three congressional districts go to the winner of the popular vote in each district. Nebraska's 2nd District twice previously awarded its vote to Democratic presidential candidates — to Barack Obama in 2008 and to Joe Biden in 2020, and did so again Tuesday by backing Kamala Harris. Former President Donald Trump took the state's other four electoral votes.