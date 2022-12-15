The Timberwolves this season have been lacking (and in some cases trying to replicate) the energy and defensive acumen they received a year ago from Patrick Beverley.

Perhaps the answer is simple: Re-acquiring Beverley himself.

We've unofficially entered NBA trade season, with dozens of players who signed free agent contracts in the offseason eligible to be dealt as of Thursday. Beverley was eligible to be traded all along, but with more parts available a deal could be easier to consummate.

You'll recall that Beverley was trade in the offseason as part of the massive deal that brought Rudy Gobert to the Wolves, then dealt again from Utah to the Lakers.

It's been a clunky fit in L.A. so far, with Beverley shooting just 25% from three-point range and failing to score in double-digits in any game this season.

But he has an enticing expiring $13 million contract, which could be moved to a non-contender as the Lakers try to revamp their roster.

That's where the Wolves might come in, per Yahoo's Jake Fischer. He writes, citing sources, that the Lakers have been trying to work on a deal that would send Beverley and draft capital to the Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic.

If that deal or a similar one came to fruition, the team that acquires Beverley might just buy him out. Then he'd be a free agent available to sign with any team at a much lower rate than his $13 million existing salary.

Writes Fischer of Beverley: "The grizzled guard has a desire to return to Minnesota, sources said, should he reach free agency via buyout."

And the Wolves could clearly still use him. Even if his shooting doesn't improve dramatically (though it should get better based on his career 37.4% average from deep), Beverley's toughness and spirit would be welcome additions on a team that on too many nights has had a hard time guarding the perimeter or simply playing with 100% vigor.

Anyway, it's something to keep an eye on. If the cap-conscious Wolves could get a known commodity at a reduced rate, it would be a no-brainer.