Myron Glass, the longtime Rochester Lourdes coach who is one of two high school girls' basketball coaches in state history with more than 700 career victories, died Saturday at age 78, according to a report in the Rochester Post-Bulletin.

Glass, a Minneapolis native, started at Lourdes in 1968 after graduating from St. Cloud State. Beginning with track and field in 1970, Glass was instrumental in starting several of the girls' athletic programs at Lourdes.

He coached cross-country for 41 seasons and girls' basketball for 31. He retired in April 2014.

As a cross-country coach, he led the Eagles to six state titles (four boys and two girls). He also coached the girls' track and field team to two state titles.

In basketball, his teams compiled a 719-143 record. Only New London-Spicer's Mike Dreier (1,009) has more career victories among girls coaches in the state.

Glass coached the Eagles to eight state titles and is tied with Faith Patterson for most state titles by a girls' basketball coach. The Eagles went to 15 state tournaments under Glass and won at least 20 games in 18 consecutive seasons — the second-longest streak in girls' basketball state history — from 1989 to 2006.

Glass is a member of the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame and was member of the inaugural class of the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.