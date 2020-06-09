More from Star Tribune
Hundreds mourn George Floyd: 'He is going to change the world'
George Floyd was lovingly remembered Tuesday as "Big Floyd" — a father and brother, athlete and mentor, and now a force for change — at a funeral for the black man whose death has sparked a global reckoning over police brutality and racial prejudice.
Local
Flood watch dropped for metro but continues for southeastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin
The metro area could see 1 to 3 inches of rain, with heavier amounts through central Wisconsin.
South Metro
Minneapolis riots have refugees thinking about unrest they fled
Agencies serving refugees say violent images revived old fears.
National
Evers ends Wisconsin National Guard deployment for protests
The Wisconsin National Guard's activation to assist police responding to protests in major cities across Wisconsin following the death of George Floyd is over, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.
Coronavirus
Edina Art Fair canceled due to COVID-19 after initial postponement
Concerns about COVID-19 force decision by 50th & France business group.