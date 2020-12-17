A repeat sex offender wanted in Minnesota on suspicion of another assault was chased by North Dakota troopers in Fargo until he crashed his pickup truck and died, authorities said Wednesday.

Jason H. Simeon, 47, of Glyndon, died Tuesday evening, when he swerved his pickup to the right and struck a pillar for the Interstate 94 overpass, according to the Highway Patrol. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Troopers gave chase on northbound I-29 about 6:50 p.m. after learning Simeon was wanted in Glyndon on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the patrol said.

Seconds after the troopers turned on their emergency lights, Simeon sped away and soon crashed after getting on I-94, according to the patrol.

What investigators have yet to nail down is whether Simeon purposely crashed his pickup.

In 2009, Simeon was sentenced in Clay County, Minn., for criminal sexual conduct in connection with three incidents in the summer of 2008 and was given a sentence just shy of six years. He served nearly four years in prison and was under supervised release at the time of the crash.

Glyndon Police Chief Justin Vogel said the newest allegation against Simeon was not related to any of his past offenses, but Vogel declined to say more.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482