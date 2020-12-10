U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer is among a large group of House Republicans formally supporting a dubious last-ditch bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election.

In all, 106 House Republicans signed onto an amicus brief in support of a suit filed last week by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton trying to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's 62 Electoral College votes in four swing states.

Emmer was the only Minnesota Republican to sign on. His office did not respond to a request for comment. Like many prominent Republicans, Emmer and his three Republican colleagues in the Minnesota delegation have refused to acknowledge President Donald Trump's loss, nor have they disputed his barrage of unproven voter fraud claims.

After failing in dozens of court challenges nationwide, Trump is trying to join the Supreme Court case. Paxton's suit repeats disproved and unsupported allegations about mail ballots and voting in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The amicus brief Emmer signed argues that officials in the four battleground illegally changed rules governing how states choose presidential electors ahead of Election Day. The brief also claimed without evidence that "the election of 2020 has been riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities."

It cites polls in which "a large percentage of Americans now have serious doubts about not just the outcome of the presidential contest, but also the future reliability of our election system itself."

Emmer is chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the fourth-ranking leadership position in the House GOP.

Even as Emmer signed on to Trump's unlikely efforts, Minnesota joined 22 other states — some led by GOP governors — and the District of Columbia in arguing to the Supreme Court that Paxton's suit would unconstitutionally disenfranchise tens of millions of voters.

The unprecedented legal wrangling over the election's outcome continued just days before the Electoral College is scheduled to meet on Dec. 14 to make official Biden's 306 votes.

Even before then, Biden's victory has been all but sealed by Tuesday's federal "safe harbor" deadline for states to finish certification and resolve any legal disputes over the vote.

Attorney General Keith Ellison argued Thursday that Paxton's suit relied on "specious claims of voter fraud" and provided no evidence of systemic fraud in last month's election.

"Unfounded and frivolous challenges to the American people's will have been thrown out in courts across the country," Ellison said in a statement, calling it an "evidence-free effort to undemocratically throw out the votes in states where he just doesn't like the result."

