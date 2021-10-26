WASHINGTON - Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said Tuesday that her staff alerted law enforcement officials about a suspicious package delivered to her congressional office that proved not to be dangerous.

"Today our office received a package with a suspicious substance and a threat reading 'The Patriarchy will rise again,' " Omar wrote in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. The message included profanity.

"Everyone on our team is okay. We reported the package to Capitol Police and they determined it to be safe."

Politico first reported that U.S. Capitol Police had responded to the scene, and later said a test found the package "was negative for anything hazardous."

A short time later, Omar addressed the incident in another tweet: "Three committee hearings, three votes, interviews, rallies, meetings and our day isn't even halfway done. They can send the threatening e-mails, phone calls and packages to distract us but nothing will ever slow us down as we serve the people of #MN5. I survived war, I got this."

Omar is in her second term representing Minneapolis after first winning election to the heavily blue congressional district in the 2018 midterms.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Hunter Woodall • 612-673-4559

Twitter: @huntermw