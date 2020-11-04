Rep. Ilhan Omar cruised to victory Tuesday in the Fifth Congressional District, turning back a well-funded challenge from Republican Lacy Johnson in the heavily liberal Minneapolis area district.



Despite Johnson’s status as a long-shot challenger, the district was the subject of intense focus by both parties, as DFLers hoped the margin of victory could tip the scales in Democrats’ favor in both the presidential and U.S. Senate contests.



Johnson, a Black businessman from north Minneapolis, raised $9 million for his campaign, running TV ads and sending glossy mailers blasting Omar on controversies that arose during her sometimes tumultuous first 22 months in Congress.



First-term U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar — an icon of the political left and regular foil for President Donald Trump — is all but certain to return for another two years in Congress.

She represents the overwhelmingly Democratic Fifth Congressional District and has been campaigning on progressive priorities such as health care for all, a Green New Deal and debt-free public college education. The results of the race were not clear when this edition went to print.

Omar has aimed to drive up turnout in her district, which includes Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs, to ensure Minnesota elects Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Trump has continued to lambaste Omar, who came to the U.S. as a child after fleeing Somalia’s civil war. In the final days of the campaign, the president has emphasized his efforts to limit refugees from Somalia, among other countries. He called out Omar in several recent swing state rallies, including ones in Minnesota. He charged that she does not love the U.S. and claimed without basis that Biden would select her as his Homeland Security secretary.

The national spotlight on Omar has prompted people to spend heavily on the Fifth District’s primary and general elections.

Omar easily defeated well-funded Democratic primary challenger Antone Melton-Meaux in August. And despite overwhelming odds in her favor, the general election race has also attracted significant spending. Republican opponent Lacy Johnson had raised more than $10 million as of mid-October, while Omar had taken in roughly $5.4 million. Johnson, a businessman from north Minneapolis, has been running ads against Omar and trying to make inroads with Black voters in the district, independents and Democrats who dislike Omar.