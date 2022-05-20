U.S. Rep Dean Phillips has tested positive for COVID-19 and said Friday that he is experiencing mild symptoms.

The Minnesota Democrat. who represents suburban Hennepin County in the House, said in a tweet Friday that he tested positive before he was about to travel.

"I'm vaccinated, boosted, experiencing mild symptoms, and will isolate in Washington according to CDC and House Physician guidance," Phillips said in the tweet.

He urged others to obtain free COVID-19 test kits. Every household in the U.S. is now eligible to order a third round of at-home rapid test kits, which are shipped by the U.S. Postal Service for free. The tests can be ordered online at special.usps.com/testkits or by calling 800-232-0233, and each order will contain eight tests.