A federal judge upheld St. Paul's rent control law nearly a year after two apartment building owners filed a lawsuit claiming it was unconstitutional.

In a 51-page order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel wrote that many of her conclusions follow the "long history" of courts upholding rent control measures.

St. Paul's law is the first rent control policy in the Midwest. Voters approved the ordinance in the fall of 2021, and it took effect the following spring.

The policy caps residential rent increases at 3% per year, though landlords can request permission from the city to raise rents more if they can prove why it's needed.

The lawsuit was filed against the city last June by the owners of two St. Paul apartment buildings: Woodstone Limited Partnership and the Lofts at Farmers Market LLC. The former, managed by Bloomington-based StuartCo, is in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood; the latter, managed by Washington-state-based Weidner Apartment Homes, is in Lowertown.

They alleged that St. Paul's rent control law violated multiple rights granted by the United States and Minnesota constitutions, including the Fifth Amendment's taking clause and the Fourteenth Amendment's due process clause, as well as state and federal statutes.

In addition to the city, the St. Paul City Council, Mayor Melvin Carter and Angie Wiese, director of the Department of Safety and Inspections, were named as defendants.

In the months that followed, elected officials in St. Paul made substantial changes to the rent control ordinance, exempting thousands of new and affordable units from the law.

Due to these changes, the Lofts was exempted from rent control under the city's 20-year new construction exemption. The Lofts was developed in 2012.

The building owners said that the law caused them harm in the form of lost property value. They also argued the ordinance will not accomplish its stated goals, saying that it could exacerbate the city's housing shortage and does not protect low-income tenants.

"These predictions may come true, but a poor policy decision is not a due‐process violation," Brasel wrote.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.