Opened in 1995, Sand Hills Golf Club near Mullen, Neb., is the granddaddy of all remote destination courses. Two-time Masters champ Ben Crenshaw and design partner Bill Coore saw 130 golf holes in those sand hills five hours away from a major city and built 18 that have been ranked as the best modern course in America.
Others that have followed, often providing hunting and fishing as well for an exclusive, private membership:
- Ballyneal Golf and Hunt Club in eastern Colorado.
- Dismal River Club near Sand Hills in Mullen, Neb.
- The Prairie Club near Valentine, Neb., is semi-private and features a Tom Lehman design as one of its two 18-hole courses.
- Sutton Bay on the shores of the Missouri River and Lake Oahe in South Dakota.
- Sand Valley in Wisconsin, where the king of public destination golf Mike Keiser with Bandon Dunes in Oregon now is adding the private Lido Club to three public courses.
- The Harvester in Rhodes, Iowa, not far from Des Moines and Ames, went private after opening in 2001 as a public daily-fee course.
Also planned: private GrayBull and CapRock Ranch in western Nebraska, and public Landmane in northeastern Nebraska.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Smith scores twice, US women beat Colombia 3-0 in Colorado
Sophia Smith scored twice in the second half and the U.S. women's national team beat Colombia 3-0 on Saturday night to extend its home unbeaten streak to 68 games.
Lynx
Lynx coming off back-to-back wins, but defending WNBA champions are next up
Minnesota's next opponent, the Chicago Sky, on Tuesday staged the biggest comeback in WNBA history, 28 points, to defeat Las Vegas.
Sports
Reusse: Driscoll was a king of sports in Le Sueur and southern Minnesota
From town-team baseball to football and basketball and even bocce, Joe Driscoll "was great at anything he touched."
Outdoors
Outdoors champion Carrie Ruud leaving the Senate
The Republican state senator from Breezy Point talks about sour politics and success in her fights for conservation, hunting, fishing, parks and trails.
Sports
Webb helps Giants end three-game skid with 9-2 win over Reds
Logan Webb pitched six innings of two-hit ball and the San Francisco Giants backed their ace with four home runs in a 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.