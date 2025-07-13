Remer, the ‘Home of Bigfoot,’ draws thousands of believers and curiosity-seekers to festival

REMER, Minn. - At an annual festival dedicated to bigfoot, the question isn’t if you believe in bigfoot. It’s have you seen one.
“I want to say yes, but it could have been a shadow,” 10-year-old Michael Winn of Roseville said.
Next summer will mark a decade since this town of 400 nestled along Hwy. 200 east of Leech Lake began hosting Bigfoot Days, an event that mushrooms the city’s population over a weekend in July. Saturday was the second day of the two-day event.
Thousands from across Minnesota and as far as Colorado come to visit the Home of Bigfoot, a trademarked designation.
“So we have some claim to fame here,” said resident Shawn Dickinson, 59, whose closet is full of bigfoot Hawaiian shirts. He sported one Saturday of bigfoots holding beer.
The town has embraced this bigfoot identity. Its gas station, auto repair shop and little free library are bigfoot-themed. The cafe serves bigfoot burgers and bigfoot hashbrowns.
Seemingly every window, door and sign in town is adorned with a bigfoot silhouette.
Since 2016, Remer has become a magnet for bigfoot believers and researchers. The Minnesota Bigfoot Research Team (yes, the MN.B.R.T. is real) frequents Remer and sets up a table at Bigfoot Days to meet folks, guide hunts and sign autographs.