The Homer Hankies remaining after last season’s short Twins playoff series will be put to good use.

Teaming up with Faribault Woolen Mill Co., Love Your Melon and Cub Foods, the Twins will use excess inventory of the 2019 Homer Hanky to make cotton face coverings to be delivered to healthcare systems, grocery workers and nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 50,000 masks will be produced — one Homer Hanky can be made into five masks. The terry cloth towel meets CDC guidelines for cloth face coverings.

The team said the initial focus will be on delivering the masks to healthcare providers, stressing they are not surgical masks but fill a need for cloth face masks. Grocery store workers, via Cub Foods, will also be recipients.

The masks will not be sold.

The Star Tribune and Twins reintroduced the Homer Hanky after the team won the American League Central title last season, but there was only one home game in a three-game loss to the Yankees.