The fight over when and how to safely reopen places of worship in Minnesota intensified Friday, with President Donald Trump urging the nation’s governors to let religious leaders open their doors immediately.

The Catholic Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis had already said it planned to reopen Tuesday at one-third capacity, defying Gov. Tim Walz’s limits on group gatherings. Catholic leaders and Walz met Friday but made no announcement about reaching common ground.

Trump threatened Friday to override any governors who fail to immediately open houses of worship. Minnesota churches, synagogues, temples and mosques have been closed since March 18, pursuant to Walz’s peacetime emergency declaration.

The tussle among the executive branches added even more confusion to Minnesota’s faith communities grappling with when and how to reopen safely without spreading the novel coronavirus. Faith communities feel like “footballs’ in the coronavirus debate, said Bishop Bruce Ough, of the United Methodist Church for Minnesota and the Dakotas.

“The most difficult part is there isn’t a consistent message coming from different levels of authority,” said Ough. “It can be difficult to clarify how to move forward.”

United Methodists, said Ough, will continue to take a measured approach to reopening, keeping the church doors shut until public health experts recommend otherwise.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced new guidelines for restaurants, bars, salons and barber shops during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

“We’ll make decisions based on our faith tradition and safety, and not get caught up in all the bait and cultural divide,” he said.

The conflicting compliance of faith groups in Minnesota was sparked by Walz’s decision this week to keep attendance at houses of worship capped at 10 people. That decision was a surprise and disappointment to a huge block of religious leaders, who had expected the rules to relax. Now, many are quietly planning to reopen their houses of worship, regardless of the changing signals come from St. Paul or Washington.

Carl Nelson, president of Transform Minnesota, which represents the state’s evangelical churches, said many evangelical leaders are preparing to open their doors in the weeks ahead. They’re no longer holding out for state, much less federal, guidance, Nelson said.

River Valley Church megachurch, for example, announced Thursday that it would resume in-person services at its eight locations June 1.

Nelson suggested that the faith groups in Minnesota could have influenced Trump’s announcement.

“I think the growing reaction of the Catholic and evangelical communities in Minnesota have caught some national attention in the past few days,” Nelson said.

Even within the Catholic community, opinions differ, however. While the Cathedral of St. Paul plans to open May 30 for in-person Masses, the Basilica of St. Mary does not.

Some religious leaders expressed their frustrations on Twitter and Facebook Friday.

“I do not need the president to tell me I’m essential and need to open,” wrote Pastor Natalia Terfa of Prince of Peace Lutheran in Brooklyn Park. “The church has been and always will be essential and no pandemic will change that,” Terfa continued. “The CHURCH is open but the BUILDING will remain closed until it is safe for everyone to gather together.”

Walz, meanwhile, met with Catholic leaders Thursday and Friday to try to resolve their differences. The governor’s spokesman, Teddy Tschann, said he is reviewing the new Center for Disease Control guidelines for houses of worship, issued after Trump’s announcement.

“The governor’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of Minnesotans,” Tschann said.