Release of hazardous materials forces closing of highway in southeast Minnesota

No information on what was released was immediately available.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 31, 2024 at 3:17AM

The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed part of a state highway Wednesday evening near Austin because of a “major hazardous materials release” in the area.

Hwy. 56 from Hayfield to Waltham, a stretch covering about 5 miles, was closed in both directions and drivers were directed to follow a detour to Blooming Prairie on U.S. Hwy. 218.

No information on the hazardous materials released was immediately available.

