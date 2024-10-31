The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed part of a state highway Wednesday evening near Austin because of a “major hazardous materials release” in the area.
Release of hazardous materials forces closing of highway in southeast Minnesota
No information on what was released was immediately available.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 31, 2024 at 3:17AM
Hwy. 56 from Hayfield to Waltham, a stretch covering about 5 miles, was closed in both directions and drivers were directed to follow a detour to Blooming Prairie on U.S. Hwy. 218.
No information on the hazardous materials released was immediately available.
No information on what was released was immediately available.