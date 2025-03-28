Regulating ghost guns seems like a no-brainer. Thankfully, most Supreme Court justices agreed.

Gun kits are basically unassembled guns that, before the ATF restrictions, required no serial numbers or identifying features. They take approximately half an hour to assemble, based on the kit’s level of completeness. Once assembled, they perform much the same as a gun bought from a dealer. The difference being that, when left at the scene of a shooting, or found as a result of a search warrant, they cannot be traced back to a legal purchase or owner. So to answer the question of who would want the kits to be legal, there are two groups: gun enthusiasts and criminals, especially criminal gangs.