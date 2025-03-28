Regulating ghost guns seems like a no-brainer. Thankfully, most Supreme Court justices agreed.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In 2022, President Joe Biden enlisted the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to enact measures that would restrict purchase of gun kits. Gun kits are synonymous with ghost guns. ATF determined that future purchases of these kits would require serial numbers, sales receipts, age verification (buyers must be at least 21) and background checks of potential buyers, much like buying a gun from a dealer.
Seems like a common sense decision, right? The recent Supreme Court decision upholding those rules was made after President Donald Trump ordered a review of federal gun laws.
So, when debating the gun kit law that the justices upheld 7-2 on Wednesday, with Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissenting, one might ask: Who would want a gun kit, and who believes gun kits should be legal to both buy and sell?
Gun kits are basically unassembled guns that, before the ATF restrictions, required no serial numbers or identifying features. They take approximately half an hour to assemble, based on the kit’s level of completeness. Once assembled, they perform much the same as a gun bought from a dealer. The difference being that, when left at the scene of a shooting, or found as a result of a search warrant, they cannot be traced back to a legal purchase or owner. So to answer the question of who would want the kits to be legal, there are two groups: gun enthusiasts and criminals, especially criminal gangs.
Gun enthusiasts contend that the benefits of gun kits, like the popular Buy Build Shoot kit, include the ability to customize one’s guns, gain knowledge of the functionality and mechanics of one’s weapons, and possibly save money in the process. Gang members couldn’t care less about those benefits but rather appreciate the untraceability of ghost guns, which offer impunity and anonymity when the weapons are recovered and examined by law enforcement.
The ability of law enforcement to trace ownership of guns is critical when working a criminal case involving the discharge of firearms. And while it can be a circuitous process, it’s usually possible to determine where the gun in question came from and who originally purchased it. This process has accounted for countless criminal cases being solved.