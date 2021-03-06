Regan Smith won the 100-meter butterfly and finished second in the 200 backstroke at the Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio.

The Lakeville native defeated 2016 Olympian Kelsi Dahlia in the 100 fly, winning in 57.88 seconds. In the 200 back, Smith swam 2:08.80 to finish second to Kathleen Baker, a gold and silver medalist at the Rio Olympics. Baker's winning time of 2:07.54 is the second-fastest in the world this year, Smith's fifth in the world.