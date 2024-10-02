Reese Witherspoon is teaming with bestseller Harlan Coben on her first suspense novel

''To say I am a fan of Harlan's body of work is a massive understatement," Witherspoon said in a statement issued through Grand Central, an imprint of Hachette Book Group. "The fact that he found my idea for this thriller intriguing enough to want to partner with me on it as co-author is a dream becoming a reality. Scheming with Harlan on how to thrill audiences with mysterious characters and complex narrative twists and turns has already been more fun than I can describe. I can't wait for everyone to read what we have been imagining.''