A 50-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Monday after law enforcement officials used DNA evidence to link her to the 2003 death of an infant boy whose body was found abandoned in the Mississippi River.

According to the criminal complaint, DNA evidence determined that Jennifer Lynn Matter, of rural Red Wing, is almost certainly the mother of the baby found by four teenage girls on the banks of the river's Lake Pepin in December, 2003. The unclothed infant was lying on the water's edge with his umbilical cord attached and wrapped around the middle of his body.

Matter has also been identified through DNA evidence as the mother of a dead infant girl found wrapped in a towel in the Mississippi River near Red Wing in 1999, though officials did not explain why charges have not been filed in that death.

"Charges may be amended or added at a later time as more evidence comes to light," said Goodhue County Attorney Stephen O'Keefe.

The investigation of the deaths stretched for two decades and included DNA comparisons in 2004 and 2007 that determined the two infants were related.

In 2020, Goodhue County Sheriff's investigator Jon Huneke took up the cold cases. Using genetic genealogy, law enforcement compared DNA samples and identified the biological father of the infant found in 1999. Further investigations determined Matter was a person of interest.

"For over 20 years the deaths of these innocent babies have haunted our community," Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said. "The tenacity of several investigators in our office to obtain justice for these babies and the perseverance by our community who assisted us in finding answers have led us here today. We pray today's arrest and charges provide some closure."

An autopsy of the infant found in 2003 determined the full-term boy was probably born alive. The Minnesota Regional Coroner's Office determined homicide as the manner of death, though the cause of death was undetermined. The baby had been found with blunt force head injuries, though that may have been due to the birth process, according to the coroner's office.

Matter was charged with two counts in that baby's death: Intentional, non-premeditated second-degree murder and unintentional second-degree murder.

Kelly also brought up a 2007 incident where a deceased baby was found near Treasure Island Marina but said law enforcement is "fairly certain" that baby was unrelated to the other two.

"Our DNA has somewhat hit a roadblock" in that investigation, Kelly said.

Huneke and Brittany Carstensen, a BCA special agent, first interviewed Matter two weeks ago. Matter denied being the mother of the baby found in 1999 and declined to provide a DNA sample. Last week, investigators obtained a search warrant and got a DNA sample, which later concluded Matter was almost certainly the biological mother of both infants.

Matter told investigators that in 1999, she was in a bad mental state, according to the criminal complaint.

"She stated that she was in and out of jail, drinking too much, doing a lot of stupid things, and had experienced chaotic life circumstances for a long time," according to the complaint. "She stated that she was not aware that she was pregnant and that when she was on her way to drop off her kids (age 2 and 5) at school and daycare, that she started bleeding. Matter stated that after dropping off the kids that she returned to her home in Red Wing, Minnesota, and gave birth in the bathroom. Matter stated that the baby was born blue, was not breathing, and was not crying, so she freaked out. Matter stated that she knows that she should have gotten help but that her mind was not there."

Matter told investigators she drove the baby to Bay Point Park in the middle of the night, put her in the water near boathouses, and walked away.

She also told investigators that with the 2003 baby, she was alone at a public beach when she went into labor.

"Matter stated that it was dark outside, it was cold, that she did not look to see the gender of the child, and that she remembered leaving the baby on the beach before driving away," according to the complaint. Matter later told investigators that the baby "was breathing fine and it may have been crying but she didn't remember it."

The discovery of the infant's body in 1999 inspired, in part, legislation that made Minnesota among the first states to enact a "safe haven" law, which allows a mother to anonymously turn over an unwanted newborn to a hospital within three days of birth with no legal consequences.

BCA superintendent Drew Evans lauded the use of rapid DNA testing and genetic genealogy in the investigation.

"These kinds of scientific advances that can aid investigations are happening all the time," Evans said. "That is why it is so important to never give up on any unsolved case."