A 32-year-old man from Red Wing, Minn., has been charged with murder in the May death of his girlfriend in a Hastings hotel room.

Kyle S. Williams, 32, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Kelly Jo Marie Kocurek, according to a news release from the Dakota County Attorney's Office. Williams is accused of killing Kocurek in a room at the Coratel Inn and Suites on May 18 and then trying to convince police that she strangled herself.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams called 911 from the hotel and ran out the front door screaming for officers to hurry. He led officers to the room, where they found Kocurek on the floor with cords that appeared to be cut next to her.

She was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she remained in a coma until she died on May 23.

Questioned by police, a hotel employee said he heard "boom, boom, boom, like people were wrestling or fighting," the complaint quoted him as saying.

Within 10 minutes, the employee continued, he heard a male voice yelling Kocurek's name twice. Moments later, he saw Williams in the hall with blood on him, he said.

An autopsy determined that Kocurek died from asphyxia due to ligature strangulation and her injuries were "inconsistent with self-inflicted injury." Her death was ruled a homicide.

Williams was arrested this month in Arizona. He is being held in the Dakota County jail.

Kocurek had two daughters, ages 19 and 11.

