Red Lobster says it will soon exit bankruptcy protection after judge approves seafood chain's sale

At the time of filing in May, Red Lobster's leadership shared plans to ''simplify the business'' through a reduction of locations. The chain, which lost $76 million in 2023, shuttered dozens of its North American restaurants over recent months — both leading up to and during the bankruptcy process. That includes more than 50 locations whose equipment was put up for auction just days before the Chapter 11 petition, followed by additional closures throughout the bankruptcy process.