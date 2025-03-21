Greater Minnesota

Red Lake hosting day of remembrance on the 20th anniversary of school shooting

The ceremony will honor the five students who were killed as well as a teacher and security guard.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 21, 2025 at 2:15PM
Shannon Johnson is hugged by a family member after laying flowers at the crosses memorializing the victims of the Red Lake shooting outside the school. (RENEE JONES)

Friday marks the 20th anniversary of the Red Lake school shooting.

A day of remembrance ceremony will be held this afternoon in the high school gymnasium to honor the five students, teacher and security guard who were killed March 21, 2005. The shooter killed his grandfather and his grandfather’s partner in their home before committing the largest school shooting at the time since Columbine six years earlier.

star trib staff tom sweeney Red Lake, MN 3/22/2005 Aerial view of courtyard area of high school / middle school complex- investigators trucks at the door (TOM SWEENEY)

The ceremony is hosted by the 3.21.05 Memorial Fund, a local organization formed by survivors that has been raising money for a permanent memorial site to honor the victims and lives changed by the tragedy on Red Lake Nation.

The public ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m. Friday with guest speakers, a drumming circle, prayer and walk with students followed by refreshments, organizers said.

Twenty years ago today, Jeff Weise, 16, shot his grandfather, Red Lake police officer Daryl Lussier, and Lussier’s partner, Michelle Sigana, before driving Lussier’s squad car to the high school.

Weise shot security guard Derrick Brun, teacher Neva Rogers and five ninth-graders: Chase Lussier, Thurlene Stillday, Chanelle Rosebear, Alicia Spike and Dewayne Lewis. Weise then turned the gun on himself.

Some survivors of the school shooting now work in law enforcement and tribal court.

In 2012, a group of them traveled to Connecticut to meet Sandy Hook Elementary School teachers and families.

And a group of former Red Lake High School classmates established the Red Lake Memorial Fund in 2022 to build a memorial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Former Red Lake students Ashley Lajeunesse, left, and Leah Cook, who were in a deadly 2005 school shooting, hugged each other Wednesday during a drum ceremony held in their honor in Minneapolis. They said the drums always remind them of the shots in the hallways of their school seven years ago.
Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

