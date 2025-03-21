Red Lake hosting day of remembrance on the 20th anniversary of school shooting

Friday marks the 20th anniversary of the Red Lake school shooting.
A day of remembrance ceremony will be held this afternoon in the high school gymnasium to honor the five students, teacher and security guard who were killed March 21, 2005. The shooter killed his grandfather and his grandfather’s partner in their home before committing the largest school shooting at the time since Columbine six years earlier.
The ceremony is hosted by the 3.21.05 Memorial Fund, a local organization formed by survivors that has been raising money for a permanent memorial site to honor the victims and lives changed by the tragedy on Red Lake Nation.
The public ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m. Friday with guest speakers, a drumming circle, prayer and walk with students followed by refreshments, organizers said.
Twenty years ago today, Jeff Weise, 16, shot his grandfather, Red Lake police officer Daryl Lussier, and Lussier’s partner, Michelle Sigana, before driving Lussier’s squad car to the high school.
Weise shot security guard Derrick Brun, teacher Neva Rogers and five ninth-graders: Chase Lussier, Thurlene Stillday, Chanelle Rosebear, Alicia Spike and Dewayne Lewis. Weise then turned the gun on himself.
Some survivors of the school shooting now work in law enforcement and tribal court.
In 2012, a group of them traveled to Connecticut to meet Sandy Hook Elementary School teachers and families.