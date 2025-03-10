Likely record high temperature Monday comes with elevated risk for wildfires

The warmer weather comes with an elevated risk for wildfires as humidity levels will be low and winds will be high. Red flag warnings, meaning fires can spread quickly and grow out of control under the predicted weather conditions, will be in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the northwestern and west-central counties of Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Wadena and Wilkin.