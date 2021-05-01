As dry, windy weather continued across central, northern and western Minnesota, the National Weather Service on Saturday issued a red-flag warning for wildfires for many counties.

The warning, which will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday, includes Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Carlton, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Roseau, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine counties.

No fires should be set in those counties except for controlled campfires, the NWS said, and areas where fires were set previously should be checked to make sure they are fully out.

WDIO TV in Duluth reported that a few homes north of Virginia, Minn., were evacuated Saturday afternoon as crews fought a wildfire in Sandy Township.